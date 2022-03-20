An oftentimes overlooked Jumpman model is the Air Jordan 7. This silhouette came out back in 1992, and while there are certainly some iconic versions of the shoe, fans sometimes look towards other Air Jordan models. Well, 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of this sneaker, and as a result, a ton of new colorways are planned. One such offering can be found below, as this weekend, the "Sapphire" Air Jordan 7 was officially revealed to sneakerheads.

In the images down below, you can see that the majority of this shoe is covered in a light pink upper, all while some speckled grey is placed on the midsole. From there, the tongue is a purplish-blue, all while "JORDAN" is written across it. These aesthetics scream the 90s, and overall, these are great shoes for the spring and summer months.

For those of you out there who are interested in copping these, they will be available as of Saturday, April 16th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

