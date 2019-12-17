Jordan Brand's 2020 sneaker lineup will reportedly include a couple of brand new Air Jordan 7 colorways, including an "Olive Flak" iteration and a presumably sleek "Neutral Grey" joint. Neither of the rumored Air Jordan 7s have been revealed yet, but you can get an idea of what the "Neutral Grey" 7s might look like based off the photoshopped image provided by House of Heat.

The kicks will reportedly feature a Neutral Grey and Summit White color scheme, although we won't truly know what to expect until the early images surface. That said, the forthcoming color scheme does invoke memories of the "White/Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 7 that launched back in the summer of 2017.

It's still too early to know exactly when to expect the sneaker's to drop, but we'll keep you posted with any developments as we head into the near year. In the meantime, click here to preview the rumored "Gorge Green" Air Jordan 3 SE.