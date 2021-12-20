Over the weekend, there was a lot of Air Jordan information that came down the pipeline for 2022. Heading into next year, it seems like there are a lot of amazing shoes on the horizon. From the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 3, there is plenty to be excited about if you are a fan of Jumpman sneakers. In fact, there will even be a retro Jordan 7 returning to the limelight, which should impress fans of the oftentimes forgotten silhouette.

The colorway in question is the Air Jordan 7 "Citrus," which can be seen below. This is a sneaker that is known for having a black nubuck base to it, all while yellow and red highlights are placed all the way throughout. Overall, it is a very dope sneaker and one that should bring back memories for sneakerheads who were heavily copping shoes back in 2006. Sure, it may not be the most sought after colorway of all time, but it is still nice to see these back.

According to @zsneakerheadz, these will be coming out in the Fall of 2022. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.





Image via Flight Club