Quai 54 takes place every single year in Paris, France. It is a streetball tournament that brings together some of the best that basketball has to offer. This entire event is sponsored by Jordan Brand, which means some new shoes are always created for the event. Fans have been waiting to see what kind of Quai 54 shoes we could come to expect this year, and as it turns out, Jumpman is going for the Air Jordan 7, which just so happens to be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

As you can see in the official images down below, the Air Jordan 7 "Quai 54" features a blue and red upper, which fits perfectly with the France colors. There is some white all over the midsole, and as it comes to Quai 54, we get the tournament's logo on the back heel tab, as well as the insole.

For now, no release date has been announced for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 7 colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

