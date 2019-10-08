Jordan Brand will be releasing a number of all-new Air Jordans in October, including the Travis Scott Air Jordan 6 collab and the highly anticipated "Reverse Taxi" Air Jordan 12. Additionally, there's a brand new women's Air Jordan 7 in the works, featuring a glossy, black patent leather upper.

As seen in the official photos that have already surfaced, the upcoming colorway borrows design cues from the beloved "Raptors" Air Jordan 7, which last released in 2012.

Air Jordan 7 Patent Leather/Nike

The kicks come equipped with with the familiar purple and red detailing, as well as a combination of grey tones on the tongue. Sneakerheads are surely hoping that Jordan Brand will retro the classic Raptors 7s, but this patent leather rendition will have to suffice for now.

According to J23 App, the patent leather Raptors Air Jordan 7 will be a women's-exclusive, meaning they'll only be available up to a men's size 9.5, when they hit retailers on October 31. Retail price is set at $190, as per usual.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

