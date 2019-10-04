The beloved "Raptors" Air Jordan 7 is returning to retailers later this month but there's a twist.

Instead of the familiar nubuck construction, the kicks will come equipped with glossy, patent leather overlays. As is tradition, the Raptors-themed 7s will come equipped with the familiar purple and red detailing, as well as a combination of grey tones on the tongue. Sneakerheads are surely hoping that Jordan Brand will retro the classic Raptors 7s, which last released in 2012, but this patent leather rendition will have to suffice for now.

According to J23 App, the patent leather Raptors Air Jordan 7 will be a women's-exclusive, meaning they'll only be available up to a men's size 9.5, when they hit retailers on October 31. Retail price is set at $190, as per usual.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

Air Joran 7 Patent Leather Raptors/J23 App

