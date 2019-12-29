There are various Universities who are signed to Jordan Brand although perhaps the Oregon Ducks are the most infamous. The Ducks have various PEs on numerous different silhouettes. For those who don't know, a PE is a Player Exclusive which means only those playing for the specific team can own them. PEs are very rarely sold to the public and are typically quite limited which leads to insane resale prices.

The latest Ducks PE to be revealed is this yellow and green Air Jordan 7. There have been some teasers over the past week or so but thanks to @hanzuying, we have our best look at the shoe, thus far. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is mostly constructed using yellow leather while green highlights are placed on the midsole, tongue, and laces. UO branding is placed on the tongue and back heel which adds to the whole Ducks theme.

As of right now, it is being reported that only 400 pairs will be made available. If you want to grab a pair, your only chance will be through resale channels such as StockX. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you would every cop.