Jordan Brand has been having a spectacular 2019 and every single week, it seems like we have some brand new Air Jordan sneakers to show you. There have been a ton of great releases this year and new colorways have been the subject of the affection of sneakerheads everywhere. It's clear that Jordan Brand had plans to bring the heat this year and that's exactly what they have been doing. The Air Jordan 7 may not be their most popular silhouette but it has been getting some love lately and today, a brand new version was shown off by Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying.

This latest model appears to be a women's colorway but there is no confirmation that this is the case. The shoe is covered in black patent leather and has purple and orange accents throughout. Considering it is believed that this shoe will be dropping in October, the colorway makes sense since it lines up with Halloween quite nicely.

Aside from these initial images, details are scarce for this shoe so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Are these a must cop for you or will you be skipping these ones?