Release dates for some important Jordan Brand shoes have been pushed back as of late although some models will still be releasing as planned. One of those shoes is the Air Jordan 7 "Hare 2.0" which is a premium take on the classic shoe from the 1990s.

The official images released earlier this week and as you can see, the shoe is covered in grey pony hair while the tongue and side panels are pink. This is done to make the shoe look exactly like infamous Looney Tunes character, Bugs Bunny. This is one of the more creative colorways we have seen over the last little while and if you're a collector, these could definitely be a solid cop while you self-isolate.

For those of you sneakerheads who are planning on copping these, you will be able to pick them up on April 8th for $250 USD. If you were wondering why the price tag is so steep, look no further than the premium materials that can be found on the upper.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

[Via]

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike