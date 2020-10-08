During the 90s, Michael Jordan wore some pretty iconic sneakers. While it may not have been his most popular silhouette, there is certainly something to be said for the Air Jordan 7 which was a staple of the 90s. This particular model got a whole slew of colorways that have seen retros over the years. The brand has even been coming out with new offerings that have certainly been a pleasure to those who favor the Jordan 7 over MJs less popular output during the 90s.

One of the colorways that are set to return in 2021 is the Air Jordan 7 "Flint." Of course, many fans remember this colorway on the Air Jordan 13, although it also appeared on the 7. This particular colorway is listed as "White/Flint Grey/Black/Varsity Purple." The sneaker is made with a white leather base while grey suede is placed throughout. We are also met with some nice purple highlights to help give the shoe some different coloring.

You can expect this pair to drop on May 8th of 2021 for $190 USD. As always, these release dates are subject to change so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.