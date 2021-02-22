2021 is destined to be a huge year for Air Jordan retros as Jumpman has a ton of plans in the works. Back in 2020, the brand brought back the Air Jordan 13 "Flint," which was a shoe that many fans were hoping to see back on the shelves. Now, Jordan Brand is bringing back yet another "Flint" model, except this time around, they are going with an underrated classic in the Air Jordan 7.

In new official images that can be found below, the sneaker has a white leather top, all while the toe box and side panels are constructed with grey nubuck. Hints of purple are found all the way throughout, particularly on the Jumpman logos. While the Jordan 7 was a shoe that typically possessed a plethora of colors, this particular color scheme takes a more neutral approach, and overall, it makes for a great offering.

If you were keeping an eye out for these, you are in luck as they will reportedly drop on May 8th for $190 USD, in full family sizing. There is still a chance this release date can change, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to provide you with all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

