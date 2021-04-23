If you are a big fan of retro 90s sneakers, then you have probably owned a pair of Air Jordan 7s at one point in your life. It is one of those sneakers that is synonymous with the 90s thanks to its geometric silhouette and openness for odd color schemes. The Air Jordan 7 is an often overlooked sneaker from Jumpman and over the years, it has received some great offerings. One of those shoes is the "Flint" version which came out in 2006 and is getting a reboot 15 years later.

In the official images for the shoe, which can be found down below, the shoe has a mostly white leather base all while the toe box and side panels are filled with some nice grey suede. From there, purple highlights are found all the way throughout which helps give you that signature "Flint" look to the shoe. It's a model that stays true to the original and we're sure fans will be happy to grab a pair.

The release date has been set for May 1st at a price of $190 USD. As always, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest information from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

