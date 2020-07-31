Jordan Brand has always been pretty liberal when it comes to early pairs of specific models getting into the hands of Instagram insiders. Typically, a new colorway or model is shown off on Instagram before we even get the official images. Well, with the Air Jordan 7 "China," this is very much on the contrary as the official images have dropped seemingly out of nowhere. There was no real indication that this shoe was going to come out, but here it is in all of its glory.

As you can see, the upper has a plethora of colors although the base is primarily black, red, and white. From there, we have some gorgeous woven and colorful patterns on the side panels which help add to the "China" motif. There is even Chinese text on the tongue to help incorporate more cultural elements.

For now, many believe this shoe will actually drop exclusively in China, although this remains to be seen. As for the release date, it will reportedly be coming out on September 12th of this year for $200 USD. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

