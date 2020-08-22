Jumpman has released a ton of shoes this year and fans seem to go crazy for all of them. Why wouldn't they? Classic Jordan silhouettes still look great all these years later and it doesn't seem like the momentum of these models will be wavering, anytime soon. While it may not be the most popular of the bunch, fans have learned to love the Air Jordan 7, which is one of those shoes that completely embraces the aesthetic of the 90s.

Recently, a "Chile Red" colorway of the shoe surfaced online. It was revealed that the model released early in the Greater China area, and that it would eventually be coming to North America. In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a predominantly white, black, and red upper all while patterns make their way onto the sides. It's a shoe packed with culture and fans have been intrigued about grabbing a pair.

Based on new information from @j23app, it appears as these shoes will be coming to the Nike SNKRS App on Saturday, September 5th. This is great news for North American sneakerheads who wanted a chance at these.

Let us know in the comments below what you think, and whether or not you'll be trying to cop.