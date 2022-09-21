This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. Jumpman has always been fond of celebrating 30th anniversaries, so it should come as no surprise that the Air Jordan 7 has gotten a ton of retros and new colorways this year. Fans have been eating these up, especially since the shoe offers some nice 90s nostalgia. There is no doubt that this is a great silhouette, and thankfully for fans, the "Cardinal" colorway is on its way back.

This is an OG scheme that features the infamous Bulls aesthetic. From the white leather upper to the black and red midsole, this is a shoe that has everything you would want from an OG colorway. There is even some gold here which helps add some unique flourishes to the shoe. It is a timeless classic that we are happy to have back.

While this shoe was supposed to drop at the end of November, it is now being reported that the Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" will be released on December 17th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of this new release, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

