Nike and Jordan Brand have plenty of Space Jam-inspired products in the works in honor of the LeBron James-led sequel, including a couple of Bugs Bunny themed "Hare" colorways. According to sneaker sources @Zsneakerheadz and @Upcycle.sneaks, the Air Jordan 7 will once again receive the "Hare" treatment - this time featuring a furry, grey construction referencing the Tune Squad captain.

As seen in the leaked images in the IG post embedded above, the special edition 7s also come equipped with pink detailing on the tongue and ankle collar while a colorful heel logo rounds out the look. As a further nod to Bugs, the kicks will also come housed in a white box with a carrot stamped on the lid.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details but @Zsneakerheadz reports that the "Hare" 7s are slated to launch sometime in April for the retail price of $250. Take a closer look at the sneaks in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.