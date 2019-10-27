The Air Jordan 7 will return to retailers at the end of this month in an all-new patent leather design, featuring a sleek black upper fitting for the Halloween festivities.

It was originally believed that the kicks would mirror the iconic "Raptors" colorway, but the latest images reveal that the accents differ slightly from that beloved sneaker. Per Nike, "The first to show off a patent leather construction, the sleek anthracite upper shines over a bright crimson and blaze orange desert landscape on the midsole."

The patent leather 7 will be a women's-exclusive, meaning they'll only be available up to a men's size 10.5, when they hit retailers on October 31. Retail price is set at $190, as per usual.

Sneakerheads are surely hoping that the classic Raptors 7s will make a return in the near future, but this patent leather rendition will have to suffice for now. In fact, it doesn't look like there are any other Air Jordan 7s on the horizon - though that could all change at a moment's notice.

Check out some additional photos of the patent leather colorway below, and stay tuned for more info.

