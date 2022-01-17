Oftentimes, the Air Jordan 7 has been forgotten amongst some of the other great Jumpman sneakers that were released in the 90s. Despite this, the Jordan 7 remains beloved by those who have a soft spot for unapologetic 90s aesthetics. In 2022, this shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Jordan Brand is celebrating with quite a few new colorways. Teasers have been hitting the internet, and recently, another new Jordan 7 was teased by @znseakerheadz.

In the Instagram rendering below, you can see the Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats." This shoe has a two-toned beige upper to it that contains some geometric patterns. From there, the geometric patterns continue on the tongue as we have white, purple, and yellow throughout. Purple and yellow also appear on the midsole which helps make this colorway truly unique.

As it stands, no official release date for this shoe has been announced. While a Fall 2022 release is being theorized, no new details are expected for at least a few months. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below.



