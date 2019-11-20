Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a brand new denim-clad Air Jordan 6 this Holiday season as part of their annual lineup of highly coveted sneakers. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the official colorway is listed as "Washed Denim/Sail-Varsity Red-Black," and the latest batch of photos suggests that the kicks will feature both light and dark denim throughout the upper.

In addition to the blue denim, the forthcoming Air Jordan 6 features tan detailing on the tongue while black handles the rest of the tongue, midsole, heel tab and Jumpman logo. A red lace lock and a sail-colored outsole rounds out the look.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced the official release details but all signs point to this "Washed Denim" Air Jordan 6 releasing on December 28 for the retail price of $200. Check out some additional shots in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.