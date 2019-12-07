Jordan Brand has plenty of highly coveted sneakers releasing this Holiday season, including the beloved "Bred" Air Jordan 11 and a winterized Air Jordan 4. Additionally, there's another denim-clad sneaker in the works, this time taking on the Air Jordan 6 silhouette.

The "Washed Denim" 6s are officially slated to launch on December 28 in both men's and grade school sizes. The adult pairs will retail for $200.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the official colorway is listed as "Washed Denim/Sail-Varsity Red-Black," and the latest batch of photos suggests that the kicks will feature both light and dark denim throughout the upper. In addition to the varying shades of blue denim, the forthcoming Air Jordan 6 features tan detailing on the tongue while black handles the rest of the tongue, midsole, heel tab and Jumpman logo. A red lace lock and a sail-colored outsole rounds out the look.

Check out some additional shots in the IG post embedded below