A couple of years ago, Jordan Brand blessed sneakerheads with denim versions of the iconic Air Jordan 4. These colorways included black denim, white denim, and regular blue denim. Now, Jumpman is back with a "Washed Denim" offering of the Air Jordan 6 which is slated to release on Saturday, December 28th. According to StockX, the average early resale price of this model is $213 which is just above the retail price of $200 USD. For those who fall between sizes 9 through 10, these can actually be had for a few dollars under retail on StockX's website.

These resale numbers are in stark contrast with those of the Air Jordan 4 x Levi's collab. The original blue pair goes for an average of $630 USD, while the white pair sells for close to $500 USD. Even the black pair is selling for over retail at an average of $319 per pair. Perhaps the Jordan 6's resale prices can be explained by an increase of stock on the market. Not to mention, this Jordan 6 is made with denim although it is not an official collab with another brand like Levi's.

As you can see from the official images below, the Air Jordan 6 "Washed Denim" is made with dark and light blue overlays that sit on top of a black and white midsole. A black Jumpman logo is stitched into the back while a brown patch and red lace lock are placed on the upper where the laces are.

Image via Nike

