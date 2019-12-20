Jordan Brand still has a few more sneakers to get off before we ring in 2020, including the winter-ready "Loyal Blue" Air Jordan 4 that'll be releasing this weekend and the "Washed Denim" Air Jordan 6s. The latter is officially slated to launch on December 28 in both men's and grade school sizes, with adult pairs priced at $200 each.

The official colorway of the Washed Denim 6s is listed as "Washed Denim/Sail-Varsity Red-Black," and the kicks will feature both light and dark denim throughout the upper. In addition to the varying shades of blue denim, the forthcoming Air Jordan 6 includes tan detailing on the tongue while black handles the rest of the tongue, midsole, heel tab and Jumpman logo. A red lace lock and a sail-colored outsole rounds out the look.

Check out some additional on-foot photos in the IG posts embedded below.