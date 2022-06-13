One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 6. This sleek model helped Michael Jordan win his first-career NBA championship and it helped begin a decade of complete dominance. With that being said, the Jordan 6 continues to get new releases and colorways which always seem to get sneakerheads excited.

The latest Jordan 6 that is gearing up to be released is the "University Red" model which can be found below. This shoe was actually going to be called "Red Oreo," but the official name has now changed. As you can see in the official images, this shoe has a white leather base all while the midsole is red with white speckles. It's a pretty dope look and certainly pairs nicely with the rest of the Air Jordan 6 library.

For those of you who want to get your hands on this shoe, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, June 25th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

