Michael Jordan won his very first NBA championship in 1991 and when he lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy, he was wearing a pair of Air Jordan 6s. This shoe is one of the most iconic in the history of Jordan Brand and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. 2022 is supposed to see even more dope offerings make it to the market, and one of them is the "UNC" model which was teased just a little while ago.

In the photoshop rendering below, you can see that this "UNC" Jordan 6 has a white base all while powder blue and obsidian are found all the way throughout. The color blocking here is similar to that of the "Carmine" model which is an iconic colorway of the silhouette. Overall, the aesthetics of this shoe are pretty great and we can't wait to see some of the in-person photos.

Based on the Instagram post below, this sneaker will be coming out on March 5th of 2022 in full family sizing. There is no guarantee that this release date is going to stick, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.