One of the best sneakers in the Air Jordan lineup is the Air Jordan 6. This is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in, and there is no denying that it had a huge influence on 90s sneaker culture. Even now, the shoe continues to get some amazing colorways, and 2022 is proving to be a great year for this sneaker.

In just a couple of days from now, fans will be blessed with the Air Jordan 6 "UNC," which can be found down below. This shoe is made up of white, powder blue, and obsidian, which fits the Tar Heels theme quite perfectly. This is a colorway that is synonymous with Michael Jordan, and it was about time that it came to a sneaker like Jordan 6.

While the shoe will be arriving on Saturday, March 5th, it is important to note that a SNKRS release will not happen. Pairs were released via early access, and now, there are no more pairs available. Instead, you will be able to get these at your usual retailers like Foot Locker. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

