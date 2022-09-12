Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.

According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, one of the Air Jordan 6 models that are dropping next year is the "Toro" model which can be found below. The upper of this shoe will be made with red nubuck, while the rest of the sneaker is black. This is a gorgeous colorway, and it fits well within all of the other Toro models that have been delivered over the years.

As per the post below, this sneaker is slated to drop on June 24th of next year for a price of $200 USD. For now, there is no official word on this release from Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.



