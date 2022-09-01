One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that fans have loved for quite some time thanks to its streamlined design and historical significance. Michael Jordan won his first title in this shoe, and it is a moment that will forever be remembered. With that being said, new colorways are always being produced, and in 2023, fans will be subjected to some heat.

Among these great models is the "Toro" offering which can be seen down below, courtesy of @soleretriever. This model is interesting as it contains an all-red suede upper, while black and red grace the midsole. All of these elements come together quite nicely, and we're sure fans are going to love these once some more official images come out. Either way, these are going to be bonafide showstoppers.

For now, there is no release date associated with this shoe, although we do know that it is set to arrive next year. Let us know what you think of the brand-new Air Jordan 6, in the comments section down below, and as per usual, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



