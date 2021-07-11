One of the most beloved Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the 6 and for good reason. It is the very first shoe that Michael Jordan won an NBA championship in, and over the years, the sneaker has been given a plethora of incredible colorways that have stood the test of time. As the years go by, Jordan Brand continues to bring out new offerings and fans are always excited to get their hands on a pair or two. In 2022, the trend is set to continue marching forward, and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at a new model.

The photoshop rendering below showcases a brand new sneaker that is being labeled as "The New Tiffany Blue." Tiffany blue has always been seen as a heavily saturated mint tone, but now, this Tiffany blue sees a more refined "Mint Foam." In the image below, you can see that the shoe is mostly white and grey, however, the midsole, tongue, and back heel tab all have that light green mint aesthetic. Overall, it makes for a very clean shoe that is poised to be a massive hit when it drops next year.

For now, this shoe is a women's exclusive, and it is set to drop on March 8th for $190 USD. None of this information has been officially confirmed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details.