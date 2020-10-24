Every year in China, the country has a holiday for all of the Bachelors and Bachelorettes out there who are still trying to find love. This occasion takes place in November and typically, Nike celebrates the holiday by coming through with a unique pair of sneakers that help go with the theme of the festivities. This year is no different as Nike has been teasing a brand new Air Jordan 6 to commemorate the 2020 edition of Singles' Day.

Now, the official images are here and as you can see, this is a pretty special model of the sneaker. The upper is covered in premium materials that feature nice floral patterns that really give an extra je ne sais quoi to the shoe's essence. From here, we get a gold Jumpman hangtag coming off of the tongue on both the left and right foot. There is even a red quilted patch over the tongue which lends to the idea of love and being single.

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of November 25th for $210 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

