One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 6. For those who may not know, the Jordan 6 initially became a popular model due to the fact that it was the shoe worn by Michael Jordan during his first championship run back in 1991. This silhouette gave form to a plethora of dope OG colorways, and over the years, this sneaker has gotten some very interesting models that are still beloved by sneakerheads. In 2022, this sneaker will be getting some fresh color schemes, and the teasers so far have been quite promising.

The Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been responsible for many of these teasers, including the one found below. As you can see in the photoshop rendering, this shoe is being called the Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo," and the name is self-explanatory. The vast majority of the upper is covered in white leather, all while the tongue, back heel, and midsole are covered in red with white specks. These colors come together quite nicely, and it makes for a colorway that fans can enjoy.

As for the release date, all signs point to these dropping on June 4th of this year, however, nothing has been officially confirmed by Jordan Brand. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



