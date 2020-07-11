Every year, Jordan Brand heads to Paris, France for the Quai 54 streetball tournament. Of course, due to the global pandemic, this tournament actually won't be taking place this year. However, that isn't stopping Jordan Brand from releasing shoes that are related to the event. If you're a fan of Quai 54, you know that every year, Jumpman comes through with a collection that pays homage to the tournament, and so far, two Air Jordan 6s have been revealed.

The original colorway that was shown off can be found below, and it contains some beige and brown tones, as well as some yellow thrown into the mix. At first, a release date had not yet been determined for these but it looks like that's changed. According to Nike, the Air Jordan 6 "Quai 54" will be released on Saturday, July 18th for $200 USD. If you're a huge fan of the Quai 54 aesthetics, then this is certainly the shoe for you, and we couldn't recommend it enough.

Stay tuned for any updates on this release as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

