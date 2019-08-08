Last September, Paris Saint-Germain announced a ground-breaking three-year agreement with Jordan Brand, which included a collection of over 90 performance, training and lifestyle products, such as special edition Air Jordan 1s and Air Jordan 5s.

Adding to the ever-growing PSG x Jordan Brand collection is the upcoming Air Jordan 6 collab which is finally slated to drop this Saturday, August 10. The limited edition kicks, priced at $225, will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers, including Sneaker Politics.

The PSG 6s come equipped with a smooth black and grey upper accompanied by "Infrared 23" branding on the lace lock, Jumpman on the tongue and "PANAME" (slang for Paris) tag handing off the heel pull tab. Additional details include "Paris" and "75" branding on the lace lock and a PSG logo on the heel in place of the traditional Jumpman or "Nike Air" logo.

Continue scrolling for some additional images while we await a list of retailers that'll have the kicks in stock.

Air Jordan 6 PSG/Nike

