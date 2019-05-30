The Oregon Ducks women's basketball team received several exclusive sneakers this past season, but their Air Jordan 6 PE might be the best of all.

In addition to their collection of LeBron 16 PEs, the Ducks unveiled the 6s prior to the March Madness tournament a few months back. The kicks recently surfaced again, giving us a better look at the exclusive Js.

As seen in the latest batch of photos, the Oregon Ducks Women's Hoops PE is built on a smooth, white leather upper with neon green handling portions of the midsole and outsole. Additionally, the eye-catching green appears on the lace toggle, Air Jordan brand, heel tab and wings branding on the heel.

Of course, this Tinker Hatfield designed Air Jordan 6 will remain exclusive to the women's team and a select few others that are close to the program. Take a look at some additional images below.

Air Jordan 6 "Oregon Ducks" PE/@Samplestash23

