Back in the 1990s, the aesthetic seemed to be a lot of flashy colors and a lot of geometrical shapes. When Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan linked up in 1992 for the Air Jordan 7, they had this very design philosophy in mind. The Jordan 7 is perhaps the most geometrical Jordan silhouette there is and it came in plenty of colorful models. Perhaps the most famous of these colorways was the "Hare" model which paid homage to the classic Looney Tunes character, Bugs Bunny.

Jordan Brand has taken this colorway and placed it on other silhouettes in the past, with varying degrees of success. According to @zsneakerheadz, Jordan Brand is set to bring back the "Hare" colorway except for this time it will be placed on the Air Jordan 6. In the post below, you can see a photoshop rendering of what the shoe will look like. As you can see, the shoe's upper is white and silver, while red, green, yellow, and blue make its way throughout. The shoe looks as though it's staying true to the original Air Jordan 7 which should be music to the ears of sneakerheads everywhere.

For now, these are rumored to be dropping in 2020 so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to provide them.