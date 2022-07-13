One of the greatest shoes in Michael Jordan's sneaker library is the Air Jordan 6. It is the shoe he wore during his first championship run in 1991, and over the decades, we have seen some amazing colors grace the shoe. In 2022, a plethora of Air Jordan 6 colorways have been shown off, including one that pays homage to one of MJ's rival universities. Of course, we are talking about Georgetown University.

The Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" has officially been revealed, and you can find the new images for it, down below. As you can see, this shoe features the infamous Georgetown grey as the base on the upper. From there, navy blue is placed on the midsole, Jumpman logo, tongue, and even the heel tab. These elements form a gorgeous shoe that fans are going to immediately gravitate towards.

At this time, an official release date has not yet been announced for this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new Air Jordan 6, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike