One of the most iconic Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 6. This is a silhouette that came out all the way back in 1991, which means this year was the shoe's 30th anniversary. There were a ton of Jordan 6 releases as a result, and as we head into 2022, it appears as though Jumpman has every intention of keeping up the momentum. We have seen a few teasers so far, and now, @zsneakerheadz is providing fans with some insight into what will be dropping later on down the line.

Among those offerings is the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown," which can be found in the photoshop rendering below. In the eyes of some fans, this shoe might as well be called a 'Cowboys" colorway. This is because the entire upper is covered in grey, all while the little highlights on the back heel and midsole are navy blue. These colors work perfectly together, and if you're a sneakerhead, then this color scheme should come as familiar territory to you.

As for the release date, these are expected to drop in the Fall of 2022 so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.



