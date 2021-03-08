If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 6, then 2021 is your lucky year. It just so happens to be the silhouette's 30th birthday and to celebrate, Jordan Brand is coming through with a plethora of retros as well as some new colorways. One of the offerings that have been teased quite a bit over the past year is the Air Jordan 6 "Electric Green," and today, the brand finally came through with the official images.

As you will immediately notice, this colorway is exactly like the "Infrared" model when it comes to color blocking. The upper features black nubuck, while the midsole, back heel, and Jumpman logo are made with a vibrant shade of green. This green hue really makes the shoe pop, and if you want to stand out, these are the way to go. As for Jordan 6 colorways, you can expect even more to be released throughout the year.

A concrete release date has yet to be revealed for these although you can expect them to drop sometime in the Summer. Let us know what you think of these, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

