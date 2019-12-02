The iconic Air Jordan 6 from the "Defining Moments" Pack is returning to retailers in 2020, a few weeks before the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago. It was originally believed that the DMP Air Jordan 6 would release as part of the brand's annual All Star lineup in February, but it looks like sneakerheads won't have to wait that long.

Sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz recently revealed that the beloved 6s will now be available on January 25 in sizes for the whole fam, with men's sizes retailing for $200. Furthermore, the new images shown in the IG post embedded above suggest that the kicks will come in the OG gold shoe box along with matching Jumpman dog tags.

The "Black/Metallic Gold" DMP 6s originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996. Get reacquainted with the beloved Air Jordan 6s in the IG posts below, and stay tuned for more information about the upcoming release.