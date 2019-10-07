Back in the day, Jordan Brand was releasing a ton of sneaker packs and one of the most popular shoes to come from that era is the Air Jordan 6 "DMP." The shoe forever lives in infamy as one of the hardest shoes to cop during this time. It's also a unique shoe as it is the only Jordan 6 to boast both black and gold details. The shoe is incredibly clean and after all these years, Jordan Brand fans continue to laud over just how great this sneaker was when it first came out.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe will be making its much-anticipated return in 2020 which is great news for sneakerheads around the world. The shoe will have a black suede upper with gold and silver accents on the midsole. Reports of this shoe's return have been circulating for a while now but some release details have been missing. With the post below, we now know that the shoe will be dropped on Saturday, January 25th and will be coming in full family sizing.

The image below is simply a photoshop mockup of the shoe but official images should be coming out in the near future. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest.