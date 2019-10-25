Thanks to Michael Jordan's triumphant first championship in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 has always lived in infamy as the first sneaker MJ got his title in. While the most iconic colorway of the shoe might be the "Infrared" model, there have certainly been some other phenomenal variations to make their way to the market over the years. One of those colorways is the "DMP" offering which is covered in black suede and gold highlights.

Fans have been clamoring for a retro of this model and in 2020, sneakerheads will see their wish come through. Yes, that's right, the "DMP" colorway of the Air Jordan 6 is back and it's looking pretty great so far. Thanks to a brand new image courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we can see some of the finer details, especially from the back heel of the shoe. Fans in the comments seem pretty excited to have this sneaker making its way back to the market and full disclosure, we're excited too.

If you're looking to cop these, it is believed they will be dropping in full family sizing on January 1st, 2020. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and if they're a must-cop moving forward.