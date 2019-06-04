We're only halfway through 2019 but already we hearing whispers about Jordan Brand's plans for 2020. Earlier this week it was revealed that an Air Jordan 4 inspired by the iconic "Neon" Air Max 95 will reportedly be releasing next year.

Today, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files have revealed that Jordan Brand also has plans to drop a black and metallic gold Air Jordan 6 in the Spring of 2020. Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but it is believed the sneakers will feature a black nubuck upper equipped with metallic gold detailing throughout.

Of course, this information has many sneakerheads hoping that the beloved Air Jordan 6 from the Defining Moments Pack will be returning to retailers. The "Black/Metallic Gold" DMP 6s originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996.

Get reacquainted with the 2006 DMP Air Jordan 6s below, and stay tuned for more information about the upcoming colorway.