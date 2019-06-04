Black/Metallic Gold Air Jordan 6s are reportedly releasing next Spring.
We're only halfway through 2019 but already we hearing whispers about Jordan Brand's plans for 2020. Earlier this week it was revealed that an Air Jordan 4 inspired by the iconic "Neon" Air Max 95 will reportedly be releasing next year.
Today, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files have revealed that Jordan Brand also has plans to drop a black and metallic gold Air Jordan 6 in the Spring of 2020. Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but it is believed the sneakers will feature a black nubuck upper equipped with metallic gold detailing throughout.
Of course, this information has many sneakerheads hoping that the beloved Air Jordan 6 from the Defining Moments Pack will be returning to retailers. The "Black/Metallic Gold" DMP 6s originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996.
Get reacquainted with the 2006 DMP Air Jordan 6s below, and stay tuned for more information about the upcoming colorway.