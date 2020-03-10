Since 2006, one of the most talked-about Air Jordan colorways is the Air Jordan 6 "DMP" which was released as part of the "Defining Moments" pack. This sneaker was released alongside an Air Jordan 11 that also featured black and gold accents. The Jordan 6 turned out to be the overwhelming favorite from the pack and fans have been clamoring for it, ever since.

In 2020, Jordan Brand is finally giving fans what they've been asking for. Yes, that's right, the Jordan 6 "DMP" is getting its very own retro and will be coming out within the next month. For months, the release date on these has been a little iffy. At first, it was being reported that they would drop at the end of March. The release date was then updated to April 4th although now, the official date is April 11th, as per Eastbay's release calendar.

Image via Shoe Palace

If you've been a sneakerhead for a while and remember the hype surrounding the original release of these, you'll definitely want to check them out and perhaps even cop. They are a part of Jumpman's history and would look good in any person's collection.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

