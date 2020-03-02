For many Michael Jordan fans, the Air Jordan 6 is the most important silhouette in the line's history. This is because the Jordan 6 is the first sneaker Jordan was ever able to win a championship in. The shoe came out in 1991 and has received numerous dope colorways over the years. Perhaps one of the best colorways was the Air Jordan 6 "DMP" which released all the way back in 2006. "DMP" stands for Defining Moments Pack which was a set that came with the aforementioned black and gold Jordan 6, as well as an Air Jordan 11.

Now, the Air Jordan 6 "DMP" is back on its own, after years of begging from eager sneakerheads. As you can see from the Instagram post below, the shoe has a black nubuck upper with gold accents all the way throughout. There is also an icy blue outsole to create a nice contrast on the bottom. Overall, it's a beautiful shoe although unfortunately, the release date is being delayed. The shoe was supposed to drop in March but got pushed back to April 4th. According to @zsneakerheadz, the placeholder release date is now being set for April 11th.

