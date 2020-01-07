The iconic Air Jordan 6 from the "Defining Moments" Pack is returning to retailers soon, but we'll have to wait a little longer than expected. It was originally believed that the DMP Air Jordan 6 would release as part of the brand's annual All Star lineup in February. Then, the date was reportedly bumped up to January 25.

Now, sneaker source @J23App reports that the DMP 6s won't be releasing until late March. And around and around we go.

The sneakers originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996. The 2020 version will reportedly come with the OG gold shoe box along with matching Jumpman dog tags.

While a specific release date remains in limbo, the iconic kicks are expected to be available in sizes for the whole fam, with men's sizes retailing for $200. Check out some additional images in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.