Sneakerheads have been subjected to a whole lot of bad news lately in regards to release dates. It feels like every single Air Jordan has been pushed back by a few weeks and in some cases, even months, due to COVID-19. There has been very little good news to latch on to, especially with the repeated delays for the Air Jordan 6 "DMP." Well, it looks like some good news might finally be on the horizon as the J23App recently posted the official images for the black and gold shoe.

As you can see, this sneaker carries on the look of the model from 2006. The upper features black nubuck while gold accents are placed on the midsole and back heel. We even get an icy blue outsole that helps add some contrast and a bit of pop. Collectors will also be happy to see the gold hang tag which is placed on the laces, out of the box.

The release date has been set for April 18th with a price of $200 USD attached. There is still a chance these could be delayed but at this point, we are just holding out a little bit of hope.

Image via Nike

