A few years ago, Jordan Brand was really into celebrating the history of the company with sneaker packs. These packs usually included two shoes that you had to purchase at the same time. One of the most popular couplings at the time was the infamous "DMP" pack which came with a black and gold Air Jordan 6. Sneakerheads have been clamoring for this shoe to return on its own but Jumpman has been waiting for the right time to do it.

Apparently, that time is now as the Air Jordan 6 "DMP" continues to be teased with a rumored release date of January 25th, 2020. Fans are excited to finally get this shoe back onto the market especially considering all of the materials that are involved. The shoe is made of black suede and the gold accents make it one of the sharpest shoes in the Jordan Brand library. Thanks to @kickwhoshow, we now have some beautiful on-foot images of the shoe which will surely get sneakerheads excited prior to the release.

So far, this release is looking incredibly clean and despite dropping early in the year, there is a case to be made it could be the best drop of 2020.