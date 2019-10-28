One of the most popular Air Jordan models is the 6, simply because it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan won a championship in. Two years from now, the shoe will be celebrating its 30th anniversary which is pretty crazy to think about. It feels like just yesterday that Jordan was lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy and sneakerheads are still excited about new Jumpman models.

A few years ago, Jordan Brand was running rampant with the various different sneaker packs and one of the best ones was the "DMP" pack. Part of that pack was the Air Jordan 6 "DMP" which was covered in black suede and gold accents. Since the release of that shoe, Jordan heads have been waiting for the shoe to retro and next year, they will be getting their wish. Thanks to @hanzuying, we now have a special look at the new and improved "DMP" which shines brightly thanks to gold contrasts. If you're thinking of copping the new model, these photos will definitely give you an idea of if they're worth it.

For now, these are slated to drop on January 25th of 2020 for the price of $200 USD. Let us know in the comments what you think and if you plan on copping.