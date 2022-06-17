Michael Jordan got to wear some iconic shoes during his time in the NBA. One of the most iconic just so happens to be the Air Jordan 6, which he wore when he won his first-career NBA title all the way back in 1991. This is a beloved sneaker and every single year, Jumpman blesses fans by coming out with brand new colorways. 2023 is set to be another great year for this silhouette, especially since there is a "Cool Grey" model on the horizon.

This information comes straight from @zsneakerheadz on Instagram who showed off a photoshop rendering of this colorway. As you can see down below, this model will contain a cool grey base that extends to the toe box, side panels, and back heel. From there, the overlays are made of white leather, which helps bring the neutral tones altogether.

Based on the Instagram post below, it would appear as though this brand new sneaker is supposed to drop on February 4th of 2023 for a price of $200 USD. We should get more details closer to the release, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news from the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.



