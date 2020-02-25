Michael Jordan fans have a special appreciation for the Air Jordan 6 as it was the first sneaker he won a championship in. The shoe was released all the way back in 1991 and the "Infrared" colorway marked Jordan's ascension as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. There were various OG colorways of the model, including the "Carmine" which featured a white leather upper with red highlights all the way throughout. This sneaker got its very own retro back in 2014 and sneakerheads have been asking for it to come back, ever since.

According to Soleheatonfeet, you may just get your wish as they are reporting the sneaker is set to return in 2021 as part of the model's 30th birthday. Of course, this report is simply a rumor but it makes sense considering the significance of the anniversary. The Air Jordan 5 is currently celebrating its 30th birthday and there are plenty of colorways planned throughout the year.

Since there is no official information from Jordan Brand, it's important to note that there is a chance these don't release. Either way, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike