Air Jordan 5 fans have been treated to some pretty incredible sneakers as of late thanks to the fact that the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This is the sneaker that Jumpman chose to kick off the 90s with and over the years, it has amassed some incredible colorways that continue to get their own retros. While many Jordan 5s have released this year, it seems as though Jordan Brand isn't finished.

Today, official images for the Air Jordan5 "What The" were released to the world, and as you can see, these are quite colorful. In true "What The" fashion, these kicks have mismatched uppers and contain elements from some of the Jordan 5s best non-OG releases. These colorways include. "Shanghai," "Tokyo," "Bel-Air," "Laser," and 'Raging Bulls." Colors such as yellow, green, purple, and red are all present here as we are met with 3M on the tongue and suede on the upper. Overall, this is a colorway that will surely excite Jordan 5 fans who have been looking for something that stands out.

You will be able to get your hands on these as of November 7th for $220 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.